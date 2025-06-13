Lane splitting and filtering to become legal in Minnesota next month

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Big changes to the roadways in Minnesota are set to come on July 1 as motorcyclists can legally lane split and lane filter.

Lane splitting means motorcycles can pass between cars when traffic is moving as long as they stay under 25 miles per hour and no more than 15 miles per hour faster than other traffic.

Lane filtering is similar but for stopped traffic at lights or in traffic jams.

This won’t be allowed in school zones, roundabouts, or work zones with just one lane.