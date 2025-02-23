Lane closures near Hwy 14/Broadway Ave on Monday

(ABC 6 News) – Motorists who travel through the intersection of Highway 14 and Broadway Avenue in Rochester may encounter lane closures on Monday, Feb. 24.

According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation, it is so crews can conduct pavement tests to prepare for a future construction project.

Traffic will remain open, but lane closures will occur near the work from 9 a.m. to noon. Traffic delays may occur at times near this intersection.

Work will take place in the southbound to westbound ramp, so the ramp lane will be closed, and the westbound Hwy 14 right lane will be closed adjacent to the ramp.

The closures are needed to protect the workers on the road. The closures will be removed once the work is completed.

Construction is scheduled for this intersection in 2027. To learn more about the construction project and sign up for updates, go to the MnDOT project website.