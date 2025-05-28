Landlines impacted by copper thefts with some left without vital communication

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — Copper thieves are breaking down critical communication lines for those who rely on landline phones.

Copper wires, used to connect telecommunication, are being yanked from the ground.

In San Jose alone, two suspects were busted for stealing 150 pounds of phone lines.

Without landlines, many communities have to get creative when it comes to personal communication needs or even emergency services.

“Someone could end up dying because someone else decided to take a phone line for a few bucks,” said San Jose resident Ellen Worth.

Police are looking for anyone who has possibly stolen or bought stolen copper.