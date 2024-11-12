Lake Mills community honors its local heroes on Veterans Day

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – It was an all-day celebration that led many to Lake Mills High School where their veterans received a hero’s welcome.

People packed the auditorium for an hour-long ceremony filled with music and praise.

“It’s a way for us to show our gratitude and thank them for their service to this country,” Dianne Weide from the Quilts of Valor Foundation said.

Three veterans were recognized with the Quilts of Valor.

This is the third time the Quilts of Valor Foundation has awarded veterans at this ceremony.

“It’s quite an honor to be able to say to a veteran, we understand that we sleep under a blanket of peace every night because of the sacrifices that you and other veterans have made,” Weide said.

In the end, it was clear that Lake Mills cares about their veterans.

All profits from the Veterans Day event will go towards the Lake Mills Veteran monument.