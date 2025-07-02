Lake Kohlmier closed due to high bacteria

(ABC 6 News) — On Wednesday, Owatonna Parks and Recreation announced that Lake Kohlmier will be closed until further notice.

The closure is due to higher than normal bacteria test results taken Wednesday and is a precautionary measure for public safety.

The lake will remain closed until test results return to the recommended range, per Minnesota Department of Health guidelines. Programs scheduled at the lake have been canceled or reformatted.

The city has not determined a cause for the higher bacteria levels at this time.