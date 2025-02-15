Lack of information from ICE makes confirming arrests difficult as locals react strongly to operations

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – We are seeing a number of ICE arrests in Rochester and Austin, which many residents say are strong moves by the current administration. However, covering the detainments has been a struggle, as the agency is not providing much information about what’s happening.

ABC 6 spoke to a woman named Jasmine, she provided only her and her father’s first name for privacy, whose father was detained by ICE in Austin Thursday morning.

She says he received a call several days prior to show up to the Mower County Courthouse for a probationary meeting, and believes he was set up.

“We thought it was just a checkup on doing well, but no, he went to his meeting just for it to be an ICE set up,” she said.

Jasmine’s father, Mongong, is from South Sudan.

The country is on a list of temporary protected status nations that citizens have can’t be deported to because of dangerous conditions. However, Jasmine says her and her family are afraid of that changing.

The Mower County Sheriff’s Office has said neither they nor county corrections had any involvement with ICE, or even knew the agency was in the county.

ICE has also not responded to any requests for comments from ABC 6 for the last few weeks, save one to say, “Due to operational tempo and the increased interest in our agency, we are not able to research and respond to rumors or specifics of routine daily operations for ICE.”

ICE’s activities in the area have put a lot of people on edge, and resulted in multiple demonstrations.

As time goes on, the impact of those activities becomes more and more apparent as well.

“We’re hearing so many community members say, ‘I’m afraid to go shopping right now. I’m afraid to go and take my kid to school,'” said Ryan Perez, organizing director for COPAL, an immigrant advocacy group in the Twin Cities with an office in Rochester.

On the other hand, despite not responding to our requests for comment on the local arrests, according to their own social media posts, ICE has been successful in detaining many individuals across the country who have pose significant dangers to their respective communities.

Those who President Trump said would be the first to be removed.