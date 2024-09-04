Labor movement’s impact on the election

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Election Day is nine weeks away, and this year, the labor movement could have a big impact at the polls.

One political expert says that despite memberships dropping, unions still have political clout. Most unions are also now in the government sector, and more importantly, they have a lot of money to donate.

There is another interesting shift with organized labor. For many years, unions have voted strictly for Democrats, but in today’s political climate, candidates like former President Donald Trump have started to gain more support from union workers.

Related: Latest poll data gives insight into key Minnesota election races