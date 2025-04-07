L-O Forever holds fundraiser for LeRoy-Ostrander schools

The group L-O Forever held a fundraiser to support student activities in the Leroy-Ostrander school district.

(ABC 6 News) – A beloved event raising money for students in the LeRoy-Ostrander school district returned to the area on Saturday.

The L-O Forever group hosted a fundraiser at the community Center in Leoy, which included silent and live auctions, a hearty meal and games.

The goal was to raise money for student activities throughout the year.

L-O Forever helps pay for things like classroom technology, field trips and other things the district may not be able to afford during the school year.

This was the first time the event returned to in-person since the COVID-19 pandemic.

The theme was school spirit, featuring the district’s sports trophies dating back to the 1940’s.