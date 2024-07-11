Kyle Ricke found guilty in murder of Algona Police officer

(ABC 6 News) — After less than an hour of deliberations, a jury in Dickinson County, Iowa found Kyle Ricke guilty of 1st-degree murder Thursday morning.

Ricke pleaded not guilty after he shot Algona Police Officer Kevin Cram in September 2023.

During the trial, jurors heard from an Iowa DCI agent who claimed that Ricke told him he “blacked out” and had no memory of shooting Cram eight times.

A medical examiner reminded jurors that Cram was shot in the head three times. One of those shots hit his brain stem, killing him instantly.

Ricke’s sentencing is set for August 21 in Kossuth County.