Kwik Trip introduces electric vehicle charging program

(ABC 6 News) — Kwik Trip has announced the addition of a new fuel offering coming to a number of its stores across the Midwest.

The Kwik Charge program will provide direct current fast chargers (DCFC’s) to guests traveling throughout the region. This program will provide a reliable, guest focused experience creating new expectations for how electric vehicle owners charge their vehicles.

This program will include connectors for both Combined Charging Standard (CCS) and the North American Charging Standard (NACS), allowing drivers of almost any electric vehicle to charge at a safe, clean, and staffed 24/7 location.

The chargers will offer a minimum of 150kW of power per dispenser when four vehicles are plugged in or up to 400kW of power for a single vehicle.

These rates depend on a variety of factors when the vehicle pulls up, but Kwik Trip is excited to be able to offer some of the fastest chargers in the market, furthering their commitment to quality guest service.

Kwik Trip will also include a standalone mobile application to enable guests to view charger availability, pricing and where chargers are located along their route. This application will be built leveraging software through Driivz, Inc.

Scott Zietlow, CEO and President of Kwik Trip said via a press release, “At Kwik Trip our goal is to take care of all our guests. We are pleased to offer the Kwik ChargeTM program to our guests who drive EVs. They will not only be able to charge their vehicle but can take advantage of all our quality offerings inside our stores.”