Kwanzaa celebrations begin

(ABC 6 News) — Thursday marked the first day of Kwanzaa, a seven-day holiday focusing on African heritage and culture around the world.

In Minneapolis, the Cultural Wellness Center is hosting free celebrations at Midtown Global Market through Tuesday.

Each day’s event will begin with the “Call of the Drums,” a tradition meant to honor ancestors.

They also feature dancing, an African fashion show, an art showcase, and traditional foods.

“We get to bring together people from various African countries and those of us who were born here in the U.S. to unite, to reunite. But not necessarily geographical uniting but cultural uniting,” said Atum Azzahir, the CEO of the Cultural Wellness Center.