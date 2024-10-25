Klobuchar, Smith celebrate Rochester’s Link rapid transit project

(ABC 6 News) — Minnesota’s U.S. Senators Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith are in Rochester to celebrate the state’s first major rapid transit project outside of the Twin Cities.

According to a press release sent out by Senator Smith’s team, the project was made possible, in part, thanks to federal funding that was secured by federal lawmakers including Senators Klobuchar and Smith and Representative Brad Finstad.

The bus line will connect Mayo Clinic’s downtown campus, the University of Minnesota-Rochester, the Olmsted County Government Center, and Mayo Clinic Hospital’s Saint Mary’s Campus. The goal is to have the project completed in 2026.