Klobuchar, Smith announce funding to help Minnesotans with winter heating costs

(ABC 6 News) – U.S. Senators Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith (both D-MN), announced over $112 million in federal funding to help families and seniors pay for energy costs this winter, a press release said Friday.

The funding was made possible in part through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which both Klobuchar and Smith helped pass, according to the release.

“As Minnesota prepares for winter, families shouldn’t have to choose between heating their homes or buying other necessities,” said Klobuchar. “This federal funding will help families and seniors across our state pay their energy bills and keep their homes warm.”

“As the temperature starts to drop in Minnesota, everyone should be able to heat their homes and stay warm,” said Smith. “For low-income families, high energy prices can force an impossible choice between heating their homes and other essentials like rent, food, or medicine. I’m proud of our work to secure this funding, which will help families in Minnesota afford their heating costs and utility bills in the coming winter months.”

The funding is issued through the Low-Income Housing Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), which provides families with payment assistance to support their home energy needs, the press release said.

LIHEAP can also reportedly be used to weatherize homes to make them more energy efficient and mitigate energy emergencies during disasters and extreme weather.

Individuals interested in applying for energy assistance can visit www.energyhelp.us or call the National Energy Assistance Referral (NEAR) hotline toll-free at 1-866-674-6327.