Klobuchar, Smith announce federal funding for Rochester International Airport

(ABC 6 News) – U.S. Senators Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) and Tina Smith (D-MN) announced they secured federal funding for Rochester International Airport for infrastructure improvements.

According to a press release, the grant provides $15,774,313 to do the following:

Construct 1,647 feet of Runway 31’s safety area

Reconstruct 6,450 feet of existing Runway 3/21

Construct 2.5 miles of new service road

Install 15,000 feet of wildlife perimeter fencing

Extend Runway 3/21 an additional 1,647 feet in length to bring the airport into conformity with current standards

“Rochester International Airport is an essential link for residents and businesses in Olmsted County and beyond,” said Klobuchar. “This federal grant will make needed infrastructure updates to ensure the airport can continue serving travelers for years to come.”

“I’m glad to see the Biden-Harris administration once again delivering for travelers in Minnesota and around the country,” said Smith. “Small and regional airports like the Rochester International Airport are vital parts of their communities and this funding will go directly towards constructing runways and

services to ensure it is safe and functional for travelers.”

The press release says the funding came from the Airport Improvement Program (AIP). The AIP provides federal grants for airport infrastructure such as runways, taxiways, signage, lighting, and markings.