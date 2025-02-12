Klobuchar and Cornyn introduce bill cracking down on online exploitation

(ABC 6 News) – A bipartisan bill introduced by Senators Amy Klobuchar and John Cornyn would crack down on online exploitation of private, explicit images.

It’s called the “Stopping Harmful Image Exploitation and Limiting Distribution (SHIELD) Act,” and it would provide federal law enforcement with the tools needed to crack down on serious privacy violations.

If passed, the bill would establish federal criminal liability for people who distribute or threaten to distribute others’ private or explicit images online without their consent. It also fills in gaps in existing federal law so prosecutors can hold those who exploit children accountable.

According to a press release from Senator Klobuchar’s office, current state laws do not offer complete or consistent protection for victims of image exploitation.

The SHIELD Act passed the Senate unanimously last year.