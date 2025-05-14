Kingsland school referendum fails narrowly

(ABC 6 News) – Kingsland Public School district voters rejected a $11.5 million building bond referendum May 13 — 623 votes in favor to 683 votes against.

If it had passed, the bond would have funded a space for P.E. during the day, community education, a weight/fitness area, restrooms, and storage.

“Although this wasn’t the outcome we hoped for, we understand and respect our community’s decision,” Superintendent Scott Klavetter said in a statement. “We look forward to the design process continuing for the improvements approved from the November 2024 building bond referendum, and we are grateful to our community for their support in critical facility improvements.”

Schoolboard Chair Kyle Rader said the board would re-evaluate how to address programming needs and use of the current, limited space.