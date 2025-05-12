Kingsland Public Schools to hold vote for new referendum on Tuesday

(ABC 6 News) — Kingsland Public Schools will seek approval from voters for a new referendum on Tuesday, May 13.

KPS has proposed a $11.5 million building bond to add additions to its school.

Those additions will provide space for physical education, a multipurpose group room, lockers room, a fitness pace, family restrooms, and storage.

Completed ballots must be returned to the District Office by 8 p.m. on Tuesday evening.

For more information regarding the referendum, click here.