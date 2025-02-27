Kingsland and Mabel-Canton schools seek referendums
(ABC 6 News) – Kingsland Public Schools and the Mabel-Canton School District will ask voters to approve separate referendums later this Spring.
A vote for Mabel-Canton’s $8.94 million bond referendum will happen on April 8th. The money will go toward the following items:
- Adding air conditioning to the high school gym and the rest of the school.
- Building a new Career and Technical Education Area.
- Renovating some classrooms.
- Expanding the school lobby.
- Replacing parts of the roof and repairing tuckpointing.
- Updating locker rooms
Meanwhile, voters will decide on Kingsland Public Schools’ $11.5 million building bond to add additions to its school. Those additions will provide space for physical education, a multipurpose group room, lockers room, a fitness pace, family restrooms, and storage. The vote for that referendum is on May 13th.