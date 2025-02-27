Kingsland and Mabel-Canton schools seek referendums

(ABC 6 News) – Kingsland Public Schools and the Mabel-Canton School District will ask voters to approve separate referendums later this Spring.

A vote for Mabel-Canton’s $8.94 million bond referendum will happen on April 8th. The money will go toward the following items:

Adding air conditioning to the high school gym and the rest of the school.

Building a new Career and Technical Education Area.

Renovating some classrooms.

Expanding the school lobby.

Replacing parts of the roof and repairing tuckpointing.

Updating locker rooms

Meanwhile, voters will decide on Kingsland Public Schools’ $11.5 million building bond to add additions to its school. Those additions will provide space for physical education, a multipurpose group room, lockers room, a fitness pace, family restrooms, and storage. The vote for that referendum is on May 13th.