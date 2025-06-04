Kingsbury family seeking legislative change after custody battle victory

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) – Months after Adam Fravel’s conviction and sentencing for the murder of Madeline Kingsbury, the fight over the fate of their children has also ended – coming as a shock to Kingsbury’s family, who were ready to take the dispute to court.

Last Tuesday, Adam Fravel decided to give up his own parental rights, admitting, according to court documents, that because of his murder convictions it is in his children’s best interest to be with their grandparents.

David and Cathy Kingsbury – the now 4- and 7-year-old’s guardians – are not convinced by that argument.

“He’ didn’t do it for the benefit of the kids,” said Cathy Kingsbury, Madeline’s stepmother. “He did it for his own benefit because he did not want, he truly did not want to appear in court in shackles and have to testify.”

Even though it’s the outcome they wanted, the Kingsbury’s are not entirely satisfied.

They believe this family court battle never should have happened.

“You know we really had been through enough we didn’t need this extra atrocious kind of thing to have to play out the way it did,” said Madeline’s father, David Kingsbury.

They also don’t want other families of victims to have to go through it either, and are now looking for solutions.

“Our hope is is that we’re gonna be able to affect a change in the law,” David said. “Once you’re convicted of first-degree intentional murder of your spouse or your partner and there’s young children involved, your parental rights by statute should be automatically terminated at that point.”

Those discussions are only in the early stages.

The Kingsbury’s have not actually approached any legislators with this proposal, nor have they started lobbying for any change, something they say the Madeline Kingsbury Foundation is likely to take the lead one.

For now, their focus is on the kids.

“We want to provide opportunities for them to succeed in the future you know,” said Cathy. “Give them everything that we can without having their background affect everything they do and think and say.”

The Kingsbury’s say they are open to letting the kids have some contact with Fravel in the future, if it’s advised by mental health professionals or a desire of the children themselves.

In the meantime, they are looking to formally adopt the two children.