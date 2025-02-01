Kids tour Olmsted County Waste-to-Energy facility

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Earlier on Friday, several toddlers got a sneak peak at Olmsted County’s Waste-to-Energy Facility.

The facility invited a group of kids and their parents to take a tour and get a behind the scenes look at the job.

From seeing the control room, to dump trucks in action, the tour offered quite a day for all who participated.

Facility leaders encourage tours but only with limited availability. If you want to sign up, click here for more information or call 507-328-7070.