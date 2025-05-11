Kenyon-Wanamingo school board accepts offer on sale of elementary school

(ABC 6 News) – The Kenyon-Wanamingo school board met for an emergency meeting on Saturday morning to discuss offers on the sale of the Wanamingo elementary school building.

After months of discussion, the school district officially decided to sell the building in January, and merge the elementary and high schools into the high school building in Kenyon.

Superintendent Beth Giese tells ABC 6 the board met for an emergency meeting because one of the offers up for discussion was time-sensitive, and members needed to meet prior to the Wanamingo city council meeting on Monday. Considering Sunday is Mother’s Day, the board held the meeting on Saturday.

Giese says out of the two offers the board received, it accepted one from a local family that intends to use the building as a childcare center or adult daycare program, adding the district is “very excited for the opportunity to continue to grow the community of Wanamingo.”