Kentucky sheriff charged with first-degree murder after shooting judge in courthouse

(ABC 6 News) — A shooting inside a Kentucky courthouse left a veteran district judge dead this week.

Police say the sheriff of rural Letcher County, Kentucky, shot District Judge Kevin Mullins several times after an argument inside the county courthouse. What the argument was about is still unknown.

The 43-year-old sheriff was taken into custody without incident and is charged with first-degree murder. The U.S. Marshals Service says serious threats to federal judges have more than doubled in the past three years.