Kellogg Middle School kicks off new bike club

(ABC 6 News)- On Wednesday, Kellogg Middle School kicked of it’s after-school bike club.

To celebrate National Bike Month, students are gearing up for “Bike to School Day” on May 8.

We Bike Rochester volunteers are offering a seven-week after school bike program at the middle school. Every week, 15 students will learn bike handling skills, head to the trails to practice bike safety and learn from passionate local commuters and cyclists.

“The skills will follow students where they go for the rest of their lives. You can pick up a bike wherever and now they will know how to check the air brakes and chain before they go on a ride anywhere and can go and explore and find anything,” said Lucy Kruesel, a volunteer.

Upon completing the program, each participant will earn a refurbished bike from We Bike Rochester. They will also receive a helmet, safety vest, bicycle u-lock and a bicycle air pump.

The program is a collaboration between We Bike Rochester, Safe Routes to School, Rochester Public Schools 21st Century Grant and Rochester Community Education Advisory Council.

Classes begin at 3 p.m. in front of Kellogg Middle School. Bikers will gear up, get a lesson and head out for a short ride. They will then return to the school at 4:30 p.m..