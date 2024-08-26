Keeping State Fair animals cool from the intense heat

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Triple-digit “feels like” temperatures are widespread across the area, and it’s not just the people dealing with intense heat, but the animals too.

At the Minnesota State Fair, it’s a huge deal for kids to show animals for those in FAA and 4H, and 4Hers say it could be and has been much worse.

“They’re pretty used to it. Ever horse has a fan in their stall. We have fans in the aisle, always have water in their stalls. So we keep them as comfortable as we can, and they get electrolytes every day, morning and night,” said horse handler Bailey Hunter.

There are nearly 5000 4Hers involved in the State Fair each year, and more than 41,000 across the entire state.