Kayaker’s body found nine days after going missing on Upper Iowa River

(ABC 6 News) — The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday the body of 39-year-old Justin Gerald Limkemann, of Frederika, Iowa, was recovered from the Upper Iowa River.

Limkemann was last seen Saturday, May 18 around 6 p.m. in the Freeport, Iowa area on the river. His capsized kayak was discovered a short time later. Authorities say he was alone when he launched onto the river.

Limkemann’s body was recovered Monday around 2:25 p.m. after the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) reported seeing what they believed was a body near Lundy Bridge in Winneshiek County.

In a statement, the Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office and all agencies involved in the search and recovery efforts extended their heartfelt condolences to the victim’s family and loved ones.