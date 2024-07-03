Kasson’s 18th annual Sober Fest set to take place this month

Sober Fest in Kasson

(ABC 6 News) — In Kasson, the community is getting ready for its 18th annual Sober Fest.

The event, set to take place on Saturday, July 27th, is hosted by Treatment Courts and features a multitude of activities including kickball and a pulled pork lunch.

Sober Fest is free and open for all to come and celebrate their road to recovery.

This year’s event will take place at Veteran’s Memorial (North) Park from 10 AM to 3 PM.