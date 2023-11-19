Kasson woman hurt after Olmsted County crash

(ABC 6 News) – One woman is in the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Olmsted County Saturday afternoon.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, it happened around 4:30 p.m. on Highway 14 in Kalmar Township.

MSP officials say 39-year-old Dan Chen of Byron was facing south to turn onto Highway 14 when 68-year-old Joseph Pearson of Kasson was traveling west on Highway 14. The two vehicles collided.

Pearson’s passenger, 61-year-old Susan Pearson, was transported to Saint Marys Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Everyone was wearing their seatbelts.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office and Byron Fire Dept. assisted at the scene.