Kasson Public Utilities issue a peak energy alert for Tuesday afternoon

(ABC 6 News) — Following Monday’s strong wave of storms, Kasson Public Utilities has issued a peak energy alert for Tuesday afternoon.

This peak alert from the staff lasts from 2 PM to 6 PM on Tuesday. During this stretch, residents are asked to utilize a reduced amount of electricity because of the damage from Monday’s storms.

During this alert, residents can conserve electricity is by keeping the air conditioner set to 74 degrees or above.

Other ways to conserve energy during this time include opting to do laundry or run a dishwasher later in the evening, using a microwave instead of the oven, and opting not to turn on televisions or gaming systems.