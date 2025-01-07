Kasson-Mantorville superintendent to resign
(ABC 6 News) — At Monday’s school board meeting, it was announced that Kasson-Mantorville superintendent Ted Ihns will be resigning.
The decision comes after Ihns was announced as former superintendent Mark Matuska’s replacement back in February 2024.
At this time, the reason behind this decision is unclear, and ABC 6 News is working to gather more information.
This is a developing story.