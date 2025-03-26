Kasson-Mantorville selects finalists for superintendent position

(ABC 6 News) — The Kasson-Mantorville Public School Board unanimously selected three finalists to return for a second interview for the school district’s superintendent position.

The finalists are the following individuals:

Beth Giese, Superintendent, Kenyon-Wanamingo Public Schools, MN

Nate Walbruch, Superintendent, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted Public Schools, MN

Dr. Steven Heil, Superintendent, St. James Public Schools, MN

The finalists were selected from a pool of applicants based on criteria established by the school board. Five applicants were interviewed on March 21, 2025.

The school board has scheduled interviews for the finalists beginning at 4:00 p.m. on Monday, March 31, 2025.

All interviews will be held at the Kasson-Mantorville High School Community Forum Room and are open to the public. To ensure a level playing field for all candidates, the interviews will not be livestreamed.