Kasson-Mantorville School District hosts fine arts career event

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Fine arts was the focus at Kasson-Mantorville Elementary on Friday where students met face-to-face with professionals in different fine arts careers.

It’s all part of the district series called “LEAP” or Learning, Enrichment, and Advancement Programming, which is now in its fourth year.

Throughout the day, third graders met with local experts to get a real taste of what it would be like to pursue something in the fine arts as a hobby that could someday lead to a career.

The hope is to create early awareness by exposing students to something they may never have considered.

“There really is no failure in art because you’re putting your soul, your impressions on paper,” said Cheryl Frarck, an artist and board president at the Mantorville Art Guild.

There are five LEAP Day events scheduled for the year with Friday’s focus on fine arts being the second, aiming to get students thinking about how they want to build their educational path.