Kasson-Mantorville schedules interviews with 6 superintendent candidates

(ABC 6 News) – Kasson-Mantorville Public Schools will interview six superintendent candidates in the next week and a half.

KM selected current Supt. Theodore Ihns just over a year ago. Ihns took the position in July of 2024 announced his resignation barely six months in.

The KM schoolboard scheduled interviews with candidates at 4 p.m. Wednesday, March 19, Friday, March 21, and Friday, March 28.

The semi-finalists are as follows:

Dr. Tamara Champa, Superintendent, Hastings Public Schools, MN

Dr. Daniel Edwards, Executive Director of Academic Services, Prior Lake – Savage Area Schools, MN

Beth Giese, Superintendent, Kenyon-Wanamingo Public Schools, MN

Dr. Steven Heil, Superintendent, St. James Public Schools, MN

Ashley Kaplan, Director of Student and Staff Support Systems/Director of Teaching and Learning, Kasson-Mantorville Public Schools, MN

Nate Walbruch, Superintendent, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted Public Schools, MN

All interviews will be held at the Kasson-Mantorville High School Community Forum Room and are open to the public.

The schoolboard will not live-stream the interviews.