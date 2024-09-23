Kasson-Mantorville Hope Ambassadors place flags at school entrance to honor lives lost to suicide

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — Hope Ambassadors at Kasson-Mantorville High School want students to know they are never alone.

The school’s Mental Health Awareness Club placed 815 purple flags in the lawn leading up to the school entrance, one for each Minnesotan whose life was ended by suicide last year.

The club also created signs to remind students and teachers how much their mental health matters and offer literal signs of hope.