Kasson-Mantorville High School targeted by potential threats

(ABC 6 News) – The Kasson Police Department says they will be increasing their presence at the Kasson-Mantorville High School on Wednesday after the reports of a potential threat against the school.

In a letter sent to parents, school officials say the threat was reported to the school resource officer and the principal after school on Tuesday.

Police have been working to determine if the threat was credible, and say they have uncovered no evidence that someone was planning to act on it.

While school officials and police do not believe the threat to be credible, law enforcement is planning on increasing their presence at the school, just to be safe.

The threat comes at a time when tensions are already high, following a school shooting in Madison, WI, that left 3 people dead, including the shooter.

Read the full letter sent to parents below: