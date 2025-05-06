Kasson-Mantorville High School hosts mental health wellness fair

(ABC 6 News) — Kasson-Mantorville High School is stepping up for its students by providing support when it comes to their mental health and wellness.

The school hosted a mental health wellness fair on Tuesday ensuring students have access to critical resources.

There were over 25 community organizations that students had the opportunity to speak with, including Aidan’s Light, a nonprofit advocating to help stop youth suicide.

“In 2020 I lost my son, Aidan, to suicide, and he was 17 years old. And we started our charity in his honor to bring more awareness to suicide prevention and mental health, and so it means everything to me to offer kids these opportunities to know that they are never alone and that tomorrow is going to happen and it is going to be just fine,” said Jennifer Heggie, the co-founder of Aidan’s Light.

The Kasson-Mantorville Hope Ambassadors, the school’s mental health awareness club, also sponsored the event.