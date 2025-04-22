Kasson-Mantorville High School announces Mental Health Wellness Fair

(ABC 6 News) — Kasson-Mantorville High School has announced its upcoming Mental Health Wellness Fair.

The event will take place on Tuesday, May 6 and will feature over 25 community organizations dedicated to promoting wellness and providing mental health services to ensure students have access to crucial resources.

At the wellness fair, students have the opportunity to preview all the vendors and gather important information about the mental health resources available them. Previews will happen at scheduled times between 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

The event aims to empower students will knowledge and support regarding mental health and wellness.