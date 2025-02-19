Kasson-Mantorville Elementary School to host LEAP Day on Friday

(ABC 6 News) – Kasson-Mantorville school district will hold its fine arts career event for elementary school students on Friday, February 21st.

The Learning Enrichment and Advancement Programming (LEAP) Day series gives elementary school students face-to-face exposure with professionals in different careers. The program is now in its fourth year.

Throughout the day on Friday, third-grade students can explore various careers though hands-on lessons from local experts in the fine arts. The Fine Arts event is just the second LEAP Day of five scheduled for Kasson-Mantorville Elementary this year.

The LEAP Day Experience focuses on early career awareness, which aims to help students to consider how they want to build their educational path.