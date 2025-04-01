Kasson-Mantorville chooses next superintendent

(ABC 6 News) — The Kasson-Mantorville School Board unanimously selected Beth Giese to be the next superintendent at a special meeting on Monday, a release said.

The board expects to approve Giese’s contract at a meeting on Monday, April 7. Giese’s tentative start date is July 1.

“I am incredibly honored and excited to be selected as the next superintendent of Kasson-Mantorville Schools,” Giese said. “This is a community that values collaboration, growth, and innovation, and I look forward to working alongside the dedicated staff, students, and families of this amazing district.”