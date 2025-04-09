Kasson-Mantorville approves superintendent contract for Beth Giese

(ABC 6 News) – Beth Giese will officially lead the Kasson-Mantorville school district after the school board unanimously approved her superintendent contract.

Giese will start her three year term as superintendent on July 1 of this year, with her contract ending on June 30, 2028.

She will be paid an annual salary of $180,600 for 2025-26, $185,000 for 2026-27, and $189,000 for 2027-28.

Beth Giese was the former superintendent of the Kenyon-Wanamingo school district.