Kasson man transported with life-threatening injuries after crash

(ABC 6 News) – A Kasson man has life-threatening injuries after a motorcycle crash in Dodge County.

According to Minnesota State Patrol (MSP), the crash happened Monday night around 8:30 p.m. The man from Kasson, identified by MSP as 29-year-old Jesse Sweeter, was driving a motorcycle and heading westbound on Highway 14.

49-year-old Heather Appel, of Byron, was going the same direction in an SUV.

MSP says the two vehicles then collided at the intersection of Highway 14 and 270th Avenue between Kasson and Byron.

Sweeter was transported to St. Mary’s Hospital where he is being treated for life-threatening injuries. Appel was not hurt in the crash, according to MSP.

The road condition was reportedly dry at the time. It is unknown whether Sweeter was wearing a helmet or not.

MSP says no alcohol was involved in this crash.

This is a developing story. ABC 6 News will provide more details as they become available.