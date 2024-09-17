Kasson man injured in Hwy 56 crash

(ABC 6 News) — On Monday evening, a Kasson man was injured in a car crash on Highway 56.

According to the MSP crash report, 59-year-old Dean Patrick Holets was sent to Saint Marys Hospital in Rochester with non-life threatening injuries.

The crash happened when Holets’ 1998 GMC Sierra was heading southbound on Highway 56 while a 2015 Ram pickup was heading westbound on 710th Street when the two vehicles collided in the intersection.

Neither the driver or passenger in the Ram pickup were injured in the crash.