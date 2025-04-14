Kasson man held on 1st-degree attempted murder charges

(ABC 6 News) – A Kasson man faces 1st-degree attempted murder charges after trying to get into a home and stab its residents, according to court documents.

Johnathan David Harris, 52, is held at the Olmsted County ADC on $250,000 bail with conditions, or $500,000 bail without.

According to court documents, Dodge County law enforcement was dispatched to the 500 block of 1st Avenue NW, Kasson, after getting calls that Harris was trying to break into a home there and stab the occupants.

At the scene, Kasson police claim they made contact with Harris, who was agitated and assumed a “fighting stance” at one point and searched the car console for something, before being tackled and restrained.

A woman at the scene said Harris and she had been arguing inside the home, then he had “retrieved a knife” and tried to stab her.

A second person said he had tried to take the knife away from Harris. The second victim’s hands were “bleeding heavily” from defending himself from attempted stabbings, according to court documents.

Police located a blood trail inside the home where the second victim had tried to shut the garage door to keep Harris outside and had been attacked in the doorway, then fled through the home.

The first victim, the woman, got to a car, but told police Harris forced himself in as well, placed a knife against her stomach, and the woman leapt from the driver’s seat of the vehicle to get away.

Police recovered three knives from the car in the driveway – two between the console and seat.

Harris appeared on the following Dodge County charges April 14: two charges of 1st-degree attempted murder, two charges of 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, and one charge of domestic assault–subsequent violation.

His next court hearing is scheduled for April 28.