Kasson's Festival in the Park wraps up a jam-packed weekend of fun on Sunday.

(ABC 6 News) – Kasson’s Festival in the Park wraps up a jam-packed weekend of fun on Sunday.

Vendors were out for a craft sale from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

At 12:45 p.m. there was a kiddie parade for little ones up to four years old, followed by the grand parade at 1:30 p.m.

From 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., the band Trouble Shooter played at the fire hall for some family entertainment.