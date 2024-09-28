Karl-Anthony Towns traded to the Knicks; Wolves receive Randle, DiVencenzo, first round pick

(KSTP) — In a blockbuster trade, the Minnesota Timberwolves have traded Karl-Anthony Towns to the New York Knicks, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

The Timberwolves will receive Julius Randle, Donte DiVincenzo and a first-round pick via Detroit as part of the trade.

Knicks have acquired Karl-Anthony Towns from Minnesota for Julius Randle, Donte DiVincenzo and a first-round pick via Detroit, sources tell me and @JonKrawczynski. pic.twitter.com/FafQlY48Y1 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 28, 2024

Towns was drafted first overall out of the University of Kentucky by the Timberwolves in 2015 and has up to this point, spent his entire nine-year career in Minnesota.

Randle, another Kentucky alum, has spent 10 years in the NBA with the Los Angeles Lakers, New Orleans Pelicans and the Knicks.

DiVincenzo was drafted out of Villanova and has played with the Milwaukee Bucks, Sacramento Kings, Golden State Warriors and Knicks in his six-year career.