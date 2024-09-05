Kamala Harris sheds light on plan to create small businesses

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — With the presidential debate just under a week away, Vice President Kamala Harris is shedding light on her new plan to create more small businesses.

Harris claims it includes expanding tax deductions for startup costs from $5000 to $50,000. It also aims to reduce red tape, including creating a standard deduction. Harris hopes to create 25 million small businesses through this plan.