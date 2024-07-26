Kamala Harris’ campaign continues heating up as she launches her first ad, takes the stage in Houston

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Vice President Kamala Harris is kicking her presidential campaign into high gear as she launched her first ad before taking the stage in Houston.

Harris rallied supporters to fight against Donald Trump and what she calls “his extreme allies” while speaking in front of a teachers’ union on Thursday.

The teachers’ union is now one of several organizations to formally endorse Harris for president.

Across the aisle, House Republicans and six Democrats running vulnerable House races approved a resolution against Harris on how her policies related to the southern border.