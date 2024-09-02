KAAL not currently available to DIRECTV streaming customers

(ABC 6 News) — DIRECTV has removed certain television channels from The Walt Disney Company from its services, following a failure between those two parties to reach a new agreement for carriage of the channels.

The channels impacted by this action include the ABC Television Network, which KAAL is affiliated with. Therefore KAAL will not be available via DIRECTV’s streaming services, including to DIRECTV Stream subscribers, until further notice.

However, DIRECTV subscribers who receive their service via a satellite dish should continue to receive KAAL as they normally have.

Those seeking more information about this situation may visit the website KeepMyNetworks.com or call 833-533-7696.

Please note that KAAL programming remains available over the air on channel 6.1 and from other subscription television providers.