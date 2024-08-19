Juvenile faces recommended drinking-and-driving charge

(ABC 6 News) – The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office investigated a crash into a Dover home Sunday.

According to Capt. Tim Parkin, at about 2:45 a.m. Aug. 18, deputies responded to Center Street West, where a vehicle drove into the side of a house.

The driver, a juvenile from Eyota, was allegedly under the influence of alcohol.

Parkin confirmed the juvenile had a driver’s license.

According to the OCSO, Eyota Ambulance transported the driver to the hospital.

The house had damage to one wall.

Parkin said the OCSO referred the case to the Olmsted County attorney with a recommended charge of underage drinking and driving.