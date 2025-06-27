Juvenile charged with Austin murder moved to adult court

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – An Austin juvenile charged with the murder of Opoka James Nathanael was certified to adult court Wednesday.

Phillip Tyrek Gills, 16, will appear in Mower County Court on adult charges of 2nd-degree murder and 2nd-degree attempted murder charges by the end of the week, according to his certification documents.

Gills is accused of killing Nathanael and shooting another man from the back seat of a car in the 1100 block of 5th Ave NW in Austin, on February 15 of this year.

According to court documents, there were seven entry wounds in Nathanael’s body. The other man, who’d been in the front passenger seat of the car, was transported to Mayo Clinic with gunshot wounds.

ABC 6 News previously reported on the debate over whether to charge Gills as an adult, or keep him in the extended juvenile case track.

On June 25, Mower County judge Jeffrey Kritzer decided that Gills’ defense attorneys had not demonstrated that public safety would be better served by keeping Gills in juvenile court.

Instead, Gills was moved to adult court, where he will be sentenced to prison time if found guilty of murder.

The presumptive sentence for 2nd-degree murder is 306 months, or 25.5 years.

Gills has already been formally charged with 2nd-degree murder–with intent, not premeditated and 2nd-degree attempted murder–with intent, not premeditated in juvenile court. Those charges will be moved to the adult court track, per documents filed June 25.

His adult court documents had not been completed by noon Thursday, June 26.

Gills’ adult certification documents do note that the juvenile and his defense team claim Nathanael and the other shooting victim had told the teenager they were driving him to the country to kill him, according to the certification documents.

There was a handgun in the center console of the car Nathanael was driving.

Court documents note that Gills may claim he acted in self-defense in trial, but that argument does not apply when considering whether or not to charge him as an adult.