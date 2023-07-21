Justice Bus gives free legal advice in Austin & Owatonna

(ABC 6 NEWS)- The Justice Bus, a mobile legal aid service, made a stop in Austin and Owatonna on Thursday.

It’s a project launched by the legal services of Northwest Minnesota. The organization received a grant during the pandemic allowing them to buy the bus to expand their services to rural cities outside of their offices. Attorneys drive the bus throughout Minnesota and provide their expertise and legal advice to those with lower incomes for free.

“It’s nice to be able to be in the legal field and then help people out, so that has just been great. Seeing everybody and being able to help people out and get the word out. I don’t think people know we are there to help, and we don’t want people to need legal assistance and not know about us,” SMRLS attorney Sarah Palm said.

If you’re interested in using their services, you can find the justice bus’s next stops here.